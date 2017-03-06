The Great Jade Escape Adventure

Saturday, April 8, 2017 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Bangor Escape Rooms, 1528 Hammond Street, Bangor , Maine For more information: 207-299-0082; maineyogaadventures.com/workshops-om/escape

Join Maine Yoga Adventures for an escape room adventure with divine vegetarian food & tasty beverages from Oriental Jade and more…

MYA is taking you on a unique & unusual experience at Bangor Escape Rooms! We’ll begin locked in a room with fellow adventurers and work together to solve the clues to escape. It’s an ‘all in’ situation where cooperation is key. We’ve got only only 60 minutes to make our release from containment happen…

Once we do escape, let’s get outside! Connect to nature in the Bangor City Forest with beautiful trails and if we’re lucky, adventurers will get some good bird sightings.

Back indoors with hungry bellies, goodness awaits us at Oriental Jade! They’ve got a fabulous newly renovated space that is perfect for adventurers. We can get some stretching in as we have a beverage of choice then move onto some yummy vegetarian appetizers.

Cost: $85. Please register online at maineyogaadventures.com or call 207-299-0082.

