The Grand to launch new digital projector with 3D screening of Disney Pixar’s ‘Up’

ELLSWORTH, Maine — The Grand Theater in Ellsworth will host a “Projector Premiere” on Saturday, Feb. 11 , and show the 3-D movie, Disney Pixar’s “Up.”

The movie screening will celebrate the success of a $165,000 fundraising campaign to purchase a brand-new digital projector, sound system and screen for the historic theater. This event is open to the public and admission is free with donations accepted. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. showing.

The new digital projector system allows The Grand to dramatically improve picture quality and sound, offer current release films sooner, show musicals and stage plays through simulcast, include subtitles for National Theater Live broadcasts, and the ability to show films in 3D — the only one of its kind in Hancock County.

The Grand has raised $153,000 of the total $165,000 needed to complete the project, leaving $12,000 to raise.

“This is truly community supported performing arts and film. To our projector campaign donors who have had the vision to support arts in Ellsworth: thank you! We’re almost there, but it’s not too late for individuals or businesses in the community to participate and make a contribution to this historic campaign. This projector will serve everyone in our community,” said The Grand Board of Directors President Carla Haskell in a press release.

The new digital projector system is the biggest renovation project undertaken by The Grand. The projector and screen are being replaced and a new speaker system is being installed. The projector also requires a special room built to protect it from dust and moisture. That portion of the campaign was supported solely by Edith Dixon. The new screen, made possible through a donation from Larry Piazza of Coastal Eye Care, is replacing the original 1938 screen.

Top donor, The First Bank President Tony McKim said in the press release, “First National Bank is delighted to support The Grand and this wonderful project. Since 1938 The Grand has provided audiences with amazing experiences in the arts that have been vital to the fabric of our communities. We are proud to be part of it!”

To help The Grand meet its final goal of $12,000 for the projector campaign, you may send a contribution to the projector fund at The Grand, or give online at www.grandonline.org

