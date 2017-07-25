The Good Life Center’s Monday Night Speaker Series presents Dr. Masi Ngidi-Brown on Monday, July 31 at 7:00 PM

Monday, July 31, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: The Good Life Center, 372 Harborside Rd, Harborside (Brooksville), ME
For more information: 207-326-8211 or 207-374-5386 ; goodlife.org
“Living Sanely in a Troubled World” was the byline to Helen & Scott Nearing’s book, “Living the Good Life”. This concept is central to this year’s Monday Night Speaker Series, speaking to issues of sustainability and our ability to cope with the troubled political & economic landscape.
On Monday, July 31, at 7 PM, Dr. Masi Ngidi-Brown will explore uBuntu, an African philosophy and way of life centered around human connections, and the modern applications of this traditional cultural thought to today’s world of conflict.
The house opens at 6:30. Donations are appreciated. The Good Life Center is located at 372 Harborside Road in Harborside (Brooksville). For more information, call 326-8211 or visit www.goodlife.org.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →