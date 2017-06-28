Monday, July 3, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: The Good Life Center, 372 Harborside Road , Harborside (Brooksville), Maine
For more information: 207-326-8211; goodlife.org
The Good Life Center’s Monday Night Speaker Series presents a talk by Amanda Gustin titled “Hippies, Freaks and the Counter Culture of the 60’s” on Monday, July 3 at 7:00 PM.
Amanda Gustin, Public Program Manager at the Vermont Historical Society, will open this year’s Monday Night Speaker Series with a talk on the counter culture of the 60’s and 70’s and the Nearings’ influence on this movement. Amanda works on statewide projects on Vermont’s history and holds degrees in history and museum studies. She has held leadership positions with the American Association of State and Local History and the New England Museum Association.
“Living Sanely in a Troubled World” was the byline to Helen & Scott Nearing’s book, Living the Good Life. This concept is central to this year’s Monday Night Speaker Series, speaking to issues of sustainability and our ability to cope with the troubled political & economic landscape.
The house opens at 6:30 for this event. Donations are appreciated. The Good Life Center is located at 372 Harborside Road in Harborside (Brooksville). For more information, call 326-8211 or visit www.goodlife.org.
