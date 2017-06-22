The Good Life Center Opens for the Season

Forest Farm, the final homestead of Helen and Scott Nearing, back to the land proponents and authors of “The Good Life”, opens for the season Thursday, June 22. You can tour the Nearing’s stone house with their extensive library, stone walled gardens, greenhouse, and grounds. There are also several yurts on the property built by the Nearing’s friend William Coperthwaite, founder of the Yurt Foundation. Visitors are welcome to bring a lunch and picnic on the grounds. The house and gardens are tended by 2017 Resident Stewards, Jeanie Kirk and Alex Page, and are open Thursdays through Sundays from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM through Labor Day or by appointment. There is no charge to visit but donations are gratefully accepted and books by the Nearings are for sale.

This summer the Nearing tradition of Monday Night Meetings will be continued around the concept “Living Sanely in a Troubled World” beginning July 3rd with Amanda Gustin of the Vermont Folklife Center who will give a talk titled “Hippies, Freaks and the Counter Culture of the 60’s” about the Nearings’ influence on this movement. The Monday Night Meetings will begin at 7 P.M. and continue every Monday night through August. Please visit www.goodlife.org for the complete list of speakers. We hope you will join us. For more information call Warren Berkowitz at 374-5386 or visit www.goodlife.org.

