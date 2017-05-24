Homestead

The Good Life Center at Forest Farm Welcomes 2017 Resident Stewards Jeanie Kirk & Alex Page

By Carolyn Waite
Posted May 24, 2017, at 1:20 p.m.

The Good Life Center at Forest Farm is pleased to welcome the 2017 Resident Stewards, Jeanie Kirk & Alex Page. Currently hailing from Portland, OR., Jeanie is a writer, editor, curator, feminist, & environmentalist. With a master’s degree from Columbia focused on the significance of climate change’s impact on sustainable development, Jeanie currently makes a living as a consultant for environmental & social justice organizations in Louisiana. Alex, born in Santa Cruz, CA, feels most at ease with the ocean at one side. Having studied English at Pitzer College, he pursued his love of travel through a Fulbright fellowship in Korea & upon returning, moved to San Francisco to work for environmental non-profits, ultimately leaving to attend the University of Oregon to earn a master’s degree in sustainable transportation planning. Jeanie and Alex are excited to spend the summer in Maine within the Nearings’ community & to support & encourage the Nearings’ legacy of environmental & economic justice. The Good Life Center is located at 372 Harborside Road, Harborside, ME 04642 and will be open 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM, Thursdays through Mondays, June 22 through Labor Day. For more information visit www.goodlife.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Bangor condemns prominent State Street buildingBangor condemns prominent State Street building
  2. Brewer High graduate to be reunited with missing class ring after more than three decadesBrewer High graduate to be reunited with missing class ring after more than three decades
  3. A top chef has an answer to Maine’s green crab scourge: Fry them in oil, then dig inA top chef has an answer to Maine’s green crab scourge: Fry them in oil, then dig in
  4. Former Penobscot Theatre actor among drag queens that performed with Katy Perry on SNLFormer Penobscot Theatre actor among drag queens that performed with Katy Perry on SNL
  5. Man reportedly run over by tractor in LaGrange

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs