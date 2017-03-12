The Golden Age of Camden’s Cottages

By Ken Gross, Program Director
Posted March 12, 2017, at 2:51 p.m.

Sunday, March 19, 2017 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME

For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/the-golden-age-of-camdens-cottages/

Architect Chris Glass surveys house design through Camden’s history, concentrating on the turn of the 20th century, when builders competed to supply the new market for Shingle Style summer cottages. A presentation of the Camden-Rockport Historical Society.

