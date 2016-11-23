THE GAWLER FAMILY PLAYS PHIPPSBURG HOLIDAY CONCERT

Friday, Dec. 9, 2016 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Phippsburg Congregational Church, 10 Church Lane, Parker Head Road, Phippsburg, Maine For more information: 207-389-1770; phippsburgucc.org

The Gawler Family will perform a holiday concert at the Phippsburg Congregational Church on Friday, December 9 at 7:30 p.m.

A Maine musical institution, The Gawlers will perform an eclectic assortment of old and new songs from many folk traditions and, in honor of the season, songs celebrating Christmas and winter. They accompany their warm interweaving harmonies with fiddles, banjo, guitar, flute, and ukulele as well as a few surprises. Whether crooning a quietly poignant ballad or delivering a rollicking fiddle tune, their unique arrangements are accompanied by anecdotes both historical and humorous.

Although the Gawlers may be best known for their extensive collection of tunes in the Scots-Irish and French Canadian traditions, their extensive travels have added to the depth and wideness of their material and musical influences.

Ellen Gawler is a celebrated Maine fiddler conversant in many styles including Maritime, Quebecois, Irish, New England and Shetland. She began fiddling at a young age traveling to Ireland, and the Shetland Islands to collect tunes and study with the masters. She has toured the Northeast, Northwest and Europe and has performed with a number of groups including The Pineland Fiddlers, Ladies of the Lake, Childsplay, and The Maine Country Dance Orchestra. She is a Suzuki violin/fiddle teacher of two decades.

Playing guitar and banjo, John Gawler has been a member of The Maine Country Dance Orchestra, The Pine Hill String Band, The Moosetones, Project Troubadour, and Childsplay. With the group Old Grey Goose International he has shared his music with the people of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Algeria, Benin, Poland, and Cuba.

In addition to playing fiddle and singing, Molly Gawler has also been an acclaimed featured dancer with the internationally celebrated dance company, Pilobilus. In that capacity she has appeared on the Academy Awards, Oprah, Japanese television and Late Night with Conan O’Brian. She has recorded an album of lullabies called Honey Dreams and is a member of the Boston-based fiddle orchestra Childsplay. A profile of Molly on MPBN’s Conversations With Maine served to widen audience awareness of the multi-talented performer and her family. Molly and her sisters Edith and Elsie also perform as The Gawler Sisters and have recorded their first album as a trio, Home Again, Home Again.

Playing the Bodhran and flute, Molly’s husband, Lao Gillam, adds a new dimension to the Gawler family sound.

The concert will be performed at the historic 1802 Phippsburg Congregational Church, situated on the banks of the Kennebec.

The Phippsburg Congregational Church is located at 10 Church Lane (at Parker Head Rd.) in Phippsburg. Admission at the door is $15; advance tickets at BrownPaperTickets.com are $12; students $8 (children under eight admitted free). Refreshments will be served. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. For more information call 389-1770.

