The Future of Our Forests, Rivers, Lakes, Fields, & Ocean

Thursday, May 18, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Alamo Theatre, 85 Main Street, Bucksport, Maine
For more information: facebook.com/search/top/?q=maine%20commone%20good%20coalition
BUCKSPORT, ME—The Future of Our Forests, Rivers, Lakes, Fields, and Ocean, a panel of local experts, will explore the impact of current politics on Maine’s environment at a symposium on Thursday, May 18. The session will run from 7 to 9:30 pm at the Alamo Theater, on 85 Main St. in Bucksport.
Presenters include Beth Ahearn of Maine Conservation Voters; John Anderson, College of the Atlantic biology faculty member; Hancock County Commissioner Antonio Blasi; Glenn Brand of the Sierra Club; Emmie Theberge of the Natural Resources Council of Maine; and Kyle Winslow of the Downeast Salmon Federation. It will be moderated by Stacy Leafsong of the Maine Common Good Coalition, a group of concerned citizens in Maine’s second district.
After a brief presentation of participant concerns regarding the region’s health, water, air, and nature, there will be a general discussion of the issues.
The participants bring a broad range of experience to the evening. Ahearn, a former assistant district attorney in Cumberland and Androscoggin counties and staff attorney for Maine Audubon, has been a whitewater rafting guide in the Forks and a sailing instructor on Penobscot Bay. She is now Maine Conservation Voters’ political director.
In addition to his role at COA, Anderson has worked with Acadia National Park to examine the effects of rising sea level on coastal Maine and its nesting islands. Blasi, a Registered Maine Guide, has been on the planning board of the Town of Hancock, in addition to his work with as a commissioner.
Brand is the director of Sierra Club’s Maine chapter. He has also worked for Maine Conservation Voters, Greenpeace, and the national Sierra Club, where he co-founded and directed the Cool Cities program, a grassroots campaign helping local communities adopt clean energy solutions.
Theberge, who directs federal projects at NRCM, has experience in energy and environmental policy at the government level both in Maine and in Australia. Winslow, hatchery manager at the Downeast Salmon Federation, has also worked for the Maine Department of Marine Resources.
This forum, at 7 p.m. on May 18 at Bucksport’s Alamo Theater, is intended to offer useful information regarding the state of our environment as well as to inspire attendees toward greater concern for the future of Maine’s forests, rivers, lakes, fields, and ocean. Contact mainecommongoodcoalition@gmail.com for more information.
