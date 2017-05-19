The Full Monty

By Magnus Stark,
Posted May 19, 2017, at 12:45 p.m.

Thursday, June 15, 2017 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Bangor Opera House, 131 Main Street, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-942-3333; penobscottheatre.org

The Full Monty

Book by Terrence McNally and score by David Yazbek

Direction and choreography by Ethan Paulini

June 15-July 9, 2017

Show times vary, please contact the box office 207-942-3333

Let it go with our bonus seventh show! In the Americanized musical adaptation of the hit British film of the same name, The Full Monty follows six unemployed steel workers who decide that taking it all off might be the most reliable way to earn the money and respect they have been missing.

The Full Monty is produced with generous support from our production sponsors:

Changing Seasons Federal Credit Union

Darling’s

Rating: M (strong language, sexual innuendo)

