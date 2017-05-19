Thursday, June 15, 2017 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: Bangor Opera House, 131 Main Street, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-942-3333; penobscottheatre.org
The Full Monty
Book by Terrence McNally and score by David Yazbek
Direction and choreography by Ethan Paulini
June 15-July 9, 2017
Show times vary, please contact the box office 207-942-3333
Let it go with our bonus seventh show! In the Americanized musical adaptation of the hit British film of the same name, The Full Monty follows six unemployed steel workers who decide that taking it all off might be the most reliable way to earn the money and respect they have been missing.
The Full Monty is produced with generous support from our production sponsors:
Changing Seasons Federal Credit Union
Darling’s
Rating: M (strong language, sexual innuendo)
