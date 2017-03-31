Community

The Foxcroft Academy Alumni Jazz Band

By Tracey Marceron, Owner
Posted March 31, 2017, at 10:47 a.m.

Saturday, April 29, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Next Generation Theatre, 39 Center Street, Brewer, Maine

For more information: 2079897100; nextgenerationtheatre.com

Foxcroft Academy Alumni Jazz Band: Saturday, April 29th @ 7:30pm-9:30pm

Admission: $10

BREWER ME- Come on out and dance your cares away! This 14-piece Big Band plays big band era music as well as newer Pop, Waltz, Swing tunes and Latin numbers.

Beer and wine available for purchase for those 21+

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Hospital network that includes EMMC, Mercy braces for credit rating hitHospital network that includes EMMC, Mercy braces for credit rating hit
  2. LePage pardons dog that was sentenced to dieLePage pardons dog that was sentenced to die
  3. Spring snowstorm could drop a foot in some parts of MaineSpring snowstorm could drop a foot in some parts of Maine
  4. Former UMaine football player guilty of murder in FloridaFormer UMaine football player guilty of murder in Florida
  5. Mental health case manager arrested on child porn chargeMental health case manager arrested on child porn charge