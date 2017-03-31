The Foxcroft Academy Alumni Jazz Band

Saturday, April 29, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Next Generation Theatre, 39 Center Street, Brewer, Maine
For more information: 2079897100; nextgenerationtheatre.com
Foxcroft Academy Alumni Jazz Band: Saturday, April 29th @ 7:30pm-9:30pm
Admission: $10
BREWER ME- Come on out and dance your cares away! This 14-piece Big Band plays big band era music as well as newer Pop, Waltz, Swing tunes and Latin numbers.
Beer and wine available for purchase for those 21+
