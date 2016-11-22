Community

The Forth Annual All Small Art Show Reception to be held Dec. 2nd.

Just a few of the 168 works featured in the All Small Art Show at The Sohns Gallery located in The Rock & Art Shop
By Annette Dodd,
Posted Nov. 22, 2016, at 3:45 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2, 2016 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: The Sohns Gallery at The Rock & Art Shop, 36 Central St., Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-947-2205; therockandartshop.com

The Sohns Gallery, located in The Rock & Art Shop at 36 Central Street, presents The Forth Annual All Small art show. The show is the largest yet with 56 local Maine artist. Each artist was given three small (6”x 6”) birch wood panels and asked to create. The result is one of the our most diverse gallery shows. Artist’s works include a wide variety of mediums from wax encaustics, cardboard relief, screen prints, carved wood, to, collage, assemblage, oil and fused glass works. The 168 All Small works hung together on the gallery wall provide a great viewing experience and the size of the works helps keep the prices accessible.

