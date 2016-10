Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/the-forgotten-war-photography-exhibit-in-october/

Gallery talk by Margo Ann Leavitt Pullen to accompany exhibit of photos from the Korean War. Reception following talk. The photos will be on display through October.

