Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: Next Generation Theatre, 39 Center St., Brewer, Maine

BREWER, Maine — Local improv troupe The Focus Group comedy show 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, Next Generation Theatre at Between Friends Art Center, 39 Center St. Mature audiences only. Admission $5. Beer and wine available for purchase. 989-7100.

