The Focus Group to perform at Next Generation Theatre

Saturday, April 15, 2017 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Next Generation Theatre, 39 Center Street, Brewer, Maine
For more information: 2079897100; nextgenerationtheatre.com
The Focus Group: Friday, April 14th @ 8:00pm
Admission: $5
BREWER ME- Local improv troupe will perform its unique style of adult improvisational comedy that will knock your socks off! Get ready for a night of laughter and fun! Beer and Wine available for purchase (21+)
MATURE AUDIENCES ONLY
