Community

The Focus Group to perform at Next Generation Theatre

By Tracey Marceron, Owner
Posted March 31, 2017, at 10:09 a.m.

Saturday, April 15, 2017 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Next Generation Theatre, 39 Center Street, Brewer, Maine

For more information: 2079897100; nextgenerationtheatre.com

The Focus Group: Friday, April 14th @ 8:00pm

Admission: $5

BREWER ME- Local improv troupe will perform its unique style of adult improvisational comedy that will knock your socks off! Get ready for a night of laughter and fun! Beer and Wine available for purchase (21+)

MATURE AUDIENCES ONLY

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Hospital network that includes EMMC, Mercy braces for credit rating hitHospital network that includes EMMC, Mercy braces for credit rating hit
  2. LePage pardons dog that was sentenced to dieLePage pardons dog that was sentenced to die
  3. Spring snowstorm could drop a foot in some parts of MaineSpring snowstorm could drop a foot in some parts of Maine
  4. Former UMaine football player guilty of murder in FloridaFormer UMaine football player guilty of murder in Florida
  5. Mental health case manager arrested on child porn chargeMental health case manager arrested on child porn charge