The First Annual Milbridge Christmas on Main Street

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Downtown Milbridge, Main Street, Milbridge, Maine

The first annual old fashioned Christmas is coming to Main Street in Milbridge on December 3rd. The festivities start with Breakfast with Santa at 8:00 am and end at 9:00 pm with La Posada – a Latino Christmas. According to Event Organizer Elaine Mathiason, “Milbridge Christmas on Main Street will bring the community together and represent the town. There should be lots of people, and everybody having a good time and getting to know other people in town.”

“It’s about having something to do in town. Years ago, we entertained ourselves, and now, we go out of town. We’d like people to stay instead of going somewhere else,” Mathiason commented. “It’s like Milbridge Days, our summer celebration, but in the winter time. I think Harrington and Cherryfield had a smaller version of it.”

“The response has been awesome. People are thinking about it and getting excited. The lights are on the tree; everybody is decorating their houses; and people will be in elf and reindeer costumes,” Mathiason went on to add. “We are getting ready for the big parade and coloring contest for the kids. It’s all geared for the kids. They are our future. If we don’t teach the kids to be caring about the town, we don’t have a chance.”

Events of the first Milbridge Christmas on Main Street include: Breakfast with Santa, a craft fair and food vendors, tree festival and auction, a parade, local illustrator Janie Snider book signing, memory tree name reading, caroling, community supper, holiday social with live music and refreshments, and La Posada – a Latino Christmas including a potluck and games for children.

Mathiason hopes that the Milbridge Christmas on Main Street will start a yearly tradition in Downeast Maine and continue on as the first of many to come.

