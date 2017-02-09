The Financial Crisis and Dodd-Frank: A Reminder of How We Got Here

Coastal Senior College Events Committee will show the documentary Inside Job (2010) directed by Charles H. Ferguson, about the late-2000s financial crisis, on Thursday February 23, 2017 at 2pm in the Midcoast Friends Meeting House, 77 Belvedere Road.

Ferguson says the film is about “the systemic corruption of the United States by the financial services industry and the consequences of that systemic corruption”. In five parts, the film explores how changes in the policy environment and banking practices helped create the financial crisis. In light of proposals to repeal the Dodd-Frank Act enacted to respond to that crisis, Bruce L. Rockwood, who chaired the Finance & Legal Studies Department at Bloomsburg University (Pa) during this period will facilitate a discussion after the showing of the film, and provide a reading list and links for those interested in further exploration of the issues raised in the film.

Inside Job was acclaimed by film critics, who praised its pacing, research, and exposition of complex material. The film was won the 2010 Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. See: http://www.sonyclassics.com/insidejob/ or for further information e-email Professor Rockwood: clan.rockwood@gmail.com

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →