The Financial Crisis and Dodd-Frank: A Reminder of How We Got Here

By Rochelle Swazey
Posted Feb. 09, 2017, at 5:47 p.m.

Coastal Senior College Events Committee will show the documentary Inside Job (2010) directed by Charles H. Ferguson, about the late-2000s financial crisis, on Thursday February 23, 2017 at 2pm in the Midcoast Friends Meeting House, 77 Belvedere Road.

Ferguson says the film is about “the systemic corruption of the United States by the financial services industry and the consequences of that systemic corruption”. In five parts, the film explores how changes in the policy environment and banking practices helped create the financial crisis. In light of proposals to repeal the Dodd-Frank Act enacted to respond to that crisis, Bruce L. Rockwood, who chaired the Finance & Legal Studies Department at Bloomsburg University (Pa) during this period will facilitate a discussion after the showing of the film, and provide a reading list and links for those interested in further exploration of the issues raised in the film.

Inside Job was acclaimed by film critics, who praised its pacing, research, and exposition of complex material. The film was won the 2010 Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. See: http://www.sonyclassics.com/insidejob/ or for further information e-email Professor Rockwood: clan.rockwood@gmail.com

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Police: Maine residents caught with 80 baggies of heroin in ConnecticutPolice: Maine residents caught with 80 baggies of heroin in Connecticut
  2. Beauty or beast? Neighbors fight Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ expansionBeauty or beast? Neighbors fight Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ expansion
  3. Storm to bring heavy snow for coastal MaineStorm to bring heavy snow for coastal Maine
  4. Maine man survives after camp explosion blows him into yardMaine man survives after camp explosion blows him into yard
  5. ‘LSD saved more than my marriage, it saved my life,’ Maine author says‘LSD saved more than my marriage, it saved my life,’ Maine author says

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs