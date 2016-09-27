The Farm Stand Celebrates 2nd Birthday

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: The Farm Stand, 161 Ocean Street, South Portland, Maine For more information: (207) 749-5544; facebook.com/TheFarmStand207/

On Saturday, October 1st, The Farm Stand, a local foods market at 161 Ocean Street in South Portland will be celebrating its 2nd Birthday. The all-day event will include live music, wine tastings, and an array of local bounty, prepped by the creative Farm Stand kitchen staff.

“We have been watching the business grow at an exceptional rate over the first 2 years,” said Penny Jordan, co-owner of The Farm Stand. “It is yet another indication that people are ready to make local food part of their regular shopping experience. We just need to make it more accessible and convenient.”

Penny Jordan, owner of Jordan’s Farm, a fruit and vegetable business in Cape Elizabeth, ME, partnered with Ben Slayton, owner of Farmers’ Gate Market, a local, whole animal butcher shop in Wales, ME, to create The Farm Stand 2 years ago. Jordan and Slayton both felt that they could create a better shopping experience for the consumer if they worked together. As a result, The Farm Stand can provide fresh local meats and seasonal fruits and vegetables on a year round basis. The store also features an assortment of prepared foods and local dairy, bakery, and other staples, as well as an elegant wine and beer selection.

Many of the farmers who partner with Slayton and Jordan will be on hand to meet with customers and talk about their work. The celebration on Saturday will happen rain or shine. The store is open from 9am to 7pm.

