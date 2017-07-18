The Ethics of Substance Use Disorder Therapy

Friday, May 18, 2018 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Sweetser, 2 Pendleton Drive, Saco, Maine
For more information: 207-294-4414; sweetsertraining.org/trainings-workshops.php
Are you working with the spouses, children or parents of people with substance use disorders especially those related to opioid addiction? Are you seeking strategies to help strengthen their resolve and resiliency? The challenges of addiction are profound and can leave many in the field feeling depleted of effective ways to help. Some of the traditional strategies are not having the therapeutic impact we expect. Join us as we will dive into the best practices related to supporting those being affected by substance use
disorders including those related to opioid addiction.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →