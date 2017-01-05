Friday, March 31, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Sweetser, 329 Bath Rd., Brunswick, Maine For more information: 207-294-4414; sweetsertraining.org/trainings-workshops.php

The ethics of substance abuse counseling can be especially tricky with a few “extra” issues when compared to mental health counselling. But the field’s ethics codes can steer counselors in productive directions and keep everyone safe. This Workshop will help to develop a framework participants will use to apply to complex cases we will explore together to prepare to apply in the field.

Mary Lyons, LCPC, LADC

Cost: $65

