The EMPIRE Book Signing at Rockland Strand Theatre

Cristina Alden | BDN
By Cristina Alden
Posted April 07, 2017, at 11:45 a.m.

Saturday, April 15, 2017 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Strand Theatre, 345 Main St, Rockland, Maine

For more information: facebook.com/events/1644051362570929/

Please join C.L. Alden at the historic Strand Theatre for her first book signing Saturday April 15th, from 10a.m. to 1p.m. for her novel, The Empire, a light paranormal / fantasy fiction story inspired by the Strand and the MidCoast area.

C.L. Alden has a Creative Writing degree from the University of Arizona. She spent many of her childhood years in Owls Head. Her love of the area and its history inspired her to write The Empire, the first book in a series.

