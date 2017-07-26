The Cure Conference 2017 slated Aug. 5

ORRINGTON, Maine — ​Calvary Residential Discipleship, a ministry of Calvary Chapel, will hold a one-day religion-based The Cure conference focusing on drug addiction, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 5, 154 River Road.

Guest speakers will include testimonies from people who were rescued from addiction.

For information on the conference, visit Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/crdmaine/ .

CRD was established in 2001 and has been successful in showing men and women how to be freed from a life controlled by addictive behaviors. CRD is a Christian alternative to secular fellowships within the drug and alcohol community. If you would like further information, go online at www.ccbangor.org and click on the CRD tab where you will find Seven Oaks Training Center for men and Blessed Hope for women.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →