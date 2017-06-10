The Courageous Steps Project hosts 1st annual charity kickball fun-day

Saturday, June 24, 2017 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Oak Street Fields, Leonard Middle School, 156 Oak Street, Old Town, Maine
For more information: 207-852-1831; thecourageousstepsproject.org/uploads/3/0/0/2/30029729/charity_kickball_fun-day_registration_packet.pdf
The Courageous Steps Project to host first annual charity kickball fun-day on Saturday June 24th
The Courageous Steps Project is hosting its’ 1st annual charity kickball fun-day on Saturday June 24th, at Leonard Middle School’s Oak Street Fields in Old Town.
All proceeds will benefit children and young adults with developmental challenges throughout Eastern Maine.
“We are excited to add this new event” said founder & CEO Connor Archer. “Our fundraising committee has been instrumental in the brainstorming process for this event of ours. We hope to have a great turnout”.
The event will run from 10:00am to approximately 3:00pm with a FREE cookout to take place following the last game.
To register a team for this event, we encourage you to visit this link to print off a registration packet: http://www.thecourageousstepsproject.org/uploads/3/0/0/2/30029729/charity_kickball_fun-day_registration_packet.pdf. Teams are $100.00 each, and can include 6-10 members. We are accepting a limit of 10 teams for this event.
The packet can be mailed to:
The Courageous Steps Project
C/O Connor Archer
P.O. Box 1
Stillwater, ME 04489
Registration will close on Monday June 19th at 11:59pm. To make other arrangements, please email us at: info@thecourageousstepsproject.org, if that deadline cannot be met.
To learn more about The Courageous Steps Project in general, please visit our website, thecourageousstepsproject.org, or our Facebook page.
