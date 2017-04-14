The County Federal Credit Union supports local efforts to raise funds for the Summer Gap Feeding Program

By michael bosse
Posted April 14, 2017, at 1:12 p.m.

The County Federal Credit Union is proud to help with a donation to the Summer Gap Feeding Program. A donation was made to The United Way of Aroostook and its local partners, The Aroostook Medical Center, the City of Presque Isle and the Presque Isle Housing Authority to help provide 250 meals for the 20 days identified as funds are not available to provide breakfast and lunch to school children. Present for the presentation was Jamie Guerrette, Community Health Specialist at TAMC, Ryan Ellsworth; President and CEO of The County Federal Credit Union and Sherry Locke; Executive Director of The United Way of Aroostook.

