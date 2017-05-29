The Country Rose Lounge Rocks RAW Saturday Night

Saturday, June 3, 2017 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Location: The Country Rose Lounge and Restaurant, 100 Searsport Ave., Belfast, Maine
For more information: 207-218-1437; facebook.com/rockuraw
We are ready to rock out with you Mid Coast Maine!! Won’t be back until August..so dont miss this chance to jam out your favorite tunes from the last 40 years!! The way that only RAW can!
ROCK RAW–
Right Amount of Wrong brings their ONE NIGHT ONLY party back to Belfast! Join Joe, Jessi, Bobby, Mike and Tarn as we Rock Out with Rose and the Gang! These people know how to get their party on and get freaky!!!
We are ready to rock out with you!! Invite everyone!!!
Party starts at 9pm and we rock it out until 1am! See you there!
