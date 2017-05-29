Community

The Country Rose Lounge Rocks RAW Saturday Night

The party is coming Belfast....get ready!! Rock RAW!
Jessi king | BDN
The party is coming Belfast....get ready!! Rock RAW!
By Jessi king
Posted May 29, 2017, at 7:40 p.m.

Saturday, June 3, 2017 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Location: The Country Rose Lounge and Restaurant, 100 Searsport Ave., Belfast, Maine

For more information: 207-218-1437; facebook.com/rockuraw

We are ready to rock out with you Mid Coast Maine!! Won’t be back until August..so dont miss this chance to jam out your favorite tunes from the last 40 years!! The way that only RAW can!

ROCK RAW–

Right Amount of Wrong brings their ONE NIGHT ONLY party back to Belfast! Join Joe, Jessi, Bobby, Mike and Tarn as we Rock Out with Rose and the Gang! These people know how to get their party on and get freaky!!!

We are ready to rock out with you!! Invite everyone!!!

Party starts at 9pm and we rock it out until 1am! See you there!

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Passenger dies when UTV flips over in Lowell
  2. Robber hits TD Bank on Stillwater AvenueRobber hits TD Bank on Stillwater Avenue
  3. What one Maine island is doing to keep elder residents from moving awayWhat one Maine island is doing to keep elder residents from moving away
  4. Belfast man dies after confrontation with police
  5. Two police officers injured during search for woman missing in Saco River