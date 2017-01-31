The Collector in the Garden – Camden Garden Club Winter Series

Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main Street, Camden, Maine For more information: 207-230-8061; camdengardenclub.wordpress.com

Camden Garden Club will welcome Craig Olson of Artisan Books & Bindery, Islesboro, to the next presentation of the Winter Horticulture Series at Camden Public Library on Tuesday, February 7, at 10:00 a.m. Olson became a member of the Antiquarian Booksellers’ Association of America (ABAA) in 2011 and specializes in rare books and associated materials including architecture, design, gardens and fine press editions. His talk entitled The Collector in the Garden will enlighten the audience on some of the more collectible garden books and their availability.

Mr. Olson grew up on a dairy farm in Wisconsin and has an undergraduate degree in criminal justice and completed his M.A. in history museum studies at the prestigious Cooperstown Graduate Program. He moved with his wife, Melissa, and three daughters to Midcoast Maine in 2001 and to Islesboro shortly thereafter.

The Winter Horticulture Series is free and open to the public. Camden is a member of the Garden Club Federation of Maine and National Garden Clubs, Inc. For more information: https://camdengardenclub.wordpress.com or email camdengardenclub100@gmail.com. New members are always welcome.

