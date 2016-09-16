The Circle of Caring Art Reception & Exhibit

By St. Joseph Healthcare
Posted Sept. 16, 2016, at 10:42 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 14, 2016 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Rock and Art Shop, 36 Central Street, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-907-3166; bangorchlb.org

You are invited to attend the Circle of Caring Art Reception & Exhibit featuring original photography and art work created for the Circle of Caring campaign to raise awareness and support for those hit by the opioid epidemic.

The Circle of Caring Reception

Friday, October 14th starting at 5:30PM to 7:00PM

Rock & Art Shop

36 Central Street

Bangor, Maine

Exhibit runs Oct 1 – Oct 21 at the Rock & Art Shop.

For more information on the Circle of Caring, visit bangorchlb.org

