You are invited to attend the Circle of Caring Art Reception & Exhibit featuring original photography and art work created for the Circle of Caring campaign to raise awareness and support for those hit by the opioid epidemic.
The Circle of Caring Reception
Friday, October 14th starting at 5:30PM to 7:00PM
Rock & Art Shop
36 Central Street
Bangor, Maine
Exhibit runs Oct 1 – Oct 21 at the Rock & Art Shop.
For more information on the Circle of Caring, visit bangorchlb.org
