The Celts in Castine

Sunday, April 16, 2017 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Unitarian Universalist Parish House, 86 Court Street, Castine, Maine
For more information: (207) 326-4375; witherle.lib.me.us
On Sunday, April 16th at 2PM, come to the Unitarian Universalist Parish House and enjoy Celtic music and song from Ireland and Scotland, featuring Chris Gray on Uilleann Pipes and Irish Whistles, Chris Brinn on Accordion, and Nikos Appolonio on Softanger Fiddle, Guitar, and Cittern. For more information, contact the Witherle Memorial Library at (207) 326-4375 or refdesk@witherle.lib.me.us. This program is cosponsored by the Witherle Memorial Library and the Castine Arts Association, with support from a grant from the Maine Public Library Fund.
