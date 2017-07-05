The Cashore Marionettes performance to benefit Down East Hospice

Friday, July 7, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Centre Street Congregational Church, 9 Center St., Machias , Maine
For more information: 207-255-4402
MACHIAS, Maine — The Cashore Marionettes, 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 7, Centre Street Congregational Church, 9 Center St., to benefit Down East Hospice Volunteers of Washington County. Tickets $15, $25 for reserved seats. For information, call Machias Bay Chamber of Commerce at 255-4402 or purchase a ticket at the door.
