Saturday, June 24, 2017 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Hammond Hall, 427 Main Street, Winter Harbor, Maine
For more information: 2079632569; schoodicartsforall.org/event/carol-bailey-string-band/
PERFORMING SATURDAY AFTERNOON
Join the Carol Bailey String Band in celebrating American musical styles from bluegrass to jazz and from Irving Berlin to Elvis. This lively performance also describes our country in songs, both traditional and original. Come listen and sing along. You’ll be glad you did!
The Carol Bailey String Band, a program of the Litchfield Senior Center in Litchfield, Maine, is a band of fun-loving folks aged 65 and up — and up and up! Called “lively” and “age-defying” with a “polished sound” by the Lewiston Sun Journal, the band has attracted some 30 members for the sheer joy of making music together and sharing that joy with the audience. Members sing and play guitars, banjos, ukuleles, mandolins, bass, percussion, and other instruments, which many picked up for the first time in just the last few years. Led by Pat and Jon Bailey, the band has performed in residential facilities, grange halls, schools, churches, fairs, and arts festivals. The music, ranging from bluegrass to pop standards and from traditional to original pieces, has been described as “music that everyone loves”.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →