The Cannery’s 2nd Annual Sound Installation Festival announces special concert on Sep 9

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: The Cannery at South Penobscot, 207 Southern Bay Rd, Penobscot, Maine
For more information: 207-326-2027; cannerysouthpenobscot.org
Saturday September 9, special concert at 7:30 pm
Admission: $5- $15 suggested
A concert version of Tom Hamilton’s “City of Vorticity” will have it’s opening night performance featuring Steve Norton (reeds), Andrea Goodman (voice), Matt Samolis (flute) and Leslie Ross (bassoon).
The Festivals’ installations will be on display from 6pm until the concert.
2nd Annual Sound Installation Festival is ongoing through October 15
Hours: Fridays 4-6 pm, Sundays 1-4 pm, and by appointment.
Featuring works by (* new additions):
*Tom Hamilton, City of Vorticity. A constantly changing electronic sound environment, and a constantly changing, sequence of improvising soloists or recordings who interact with this electronic sound before it goes up as an installation.
*Thessia Machado photosonic scouts: a sound installation with modified greeting-card sound modules, found speakers, custom electronics, video projection
Zach Poff + N.B.Aldrich, Witnesses: Trikaya. The latest in a series of installations in which a group of electronic Buddhist chant-boxes create a spontaneous sound composition in response to projected images.
Ranjit Bhatnagar and Anne Hollænder, Water the Sounds. Site-specific installation responding to our emotions of despair due to climate change. Self-playing reed instruments swell and breathe music composed on-site as visitors interact with water and organisms collected from the bay.
Leslie Ross, tide wave. A quadraphonic installation in which each change from mud flats to high tide and back is transformed into corresponding and overlapping soundwaves.
Ranjit Bhatnagar, still spaces. An installation about contemplation and stillness, in which the soundscape is controlled by the movement of incense smoke, and any breath or movement will disturb the smoke and disrupt the sound.
Gustavo and Gaelyn Aguilar, Absence of Answers. Loosely based on Philip K. Dicks’s novel Ubik and the Krsk nuclear submarine tragedy, Absence of Answers is a mini-opera for two performers and multi-media.
Support is provided by SPACE Gallery through The Kindling Fund.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →