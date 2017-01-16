The Canada Lynx and Other Northern Wildlife – Can we Protect them from Global Warming?

Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St, Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-942-4924; amcmaine.org

Mark McCollough, Ph.D. is the lead biologist for the U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service in the Northeast for the threatened Canada lynx. He is working with a team of wildlife biologist to develop recovery strategies for the Canada lynx and other endangered species in response to climate change. Mark will talk about how warming temperatures and changing snow conditions could present challenges to moose, pine marten, and northern songbirds that live in the North Maine Woods.

By the way, you already know Mark McCollough. He is the artist who created Maine’s chickadee and loon license plates.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →