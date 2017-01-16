The Camaraderie of Coastal Senior College Classes – Still Time to Sign Up

“Laughter and stimulating discussion make class the highlight of my week!” one of our CSC members said recently. Join us for a winter term class! There’s still time to sign up.

Let these seasoned CSC instructors engage you with their varied offerings.

Byron Stuhlman, a popular instructor who has taught several courses for CSC, among them “St. Augustine – Hero or Villain” and ”Understanding the Quest of the Historical Jesus” offers “Exploring the Parables of Jesus” at Chase Point on the Lincoln Health Campus in Damariscotta for 6 Tuesdays from 10 – noon, beginning on February 7. Stuhlman notes that C.H. Dodd and Joachim Jeremias, in the mid-twentieth century, did major work on recovering the original meaning of the parables of Jesus, enabling recovery of what Jeremias called the ipsissima vox, the authentic voice, of Jesus. This course will focus on the interpretation of the parables by Jeremias. Byron Stuhlman is a retired Episcopal minister with a doctorate in theology and the author of six books.

John Ward, also a veteran CSC instructor, has taught courses in 18th and 19th century British literature and the history of the British novel. He has also published on the works of Robert Lowell, and offers “Robert Lowell’s Poetry: Troubled, Troubling and Troublesome but Still Great” which begins on February 9 and runs for 4 Thursdays from 10 to noon in the Media Room of the Lincoln Home in Newcastle. Ward states in his course description that Lowell writes autobiographical poems that reach us. Many of these poems are set in New England, several in Maine. Interestingly, Lowell lived in Newcastle for a time with his wife Jean Stafford. John Ward has been professor and chair of Kenyon College (Gambier, OH) English department and has served as Dean of Centre College (Danville, KY).

Lucie Bauer, whose popular CSC art history classes have included a focus on Renaissance and Medieval art as well as Australian aboriginal art, offers “Art + Soul,” a class based on the six part television series that captures the remarkable energy and diversity of contemporary indigenous Australian art. Discussion is sure to be fascinating and lively, and although this class is scheduled from 10 – noon, Lucie welcomes those who wish to stay and continue the discussion to remain in class until 12:30 pm. This class will meet at the First Universalist Church in Rockland for 6 Tuesdays beginning January 24. Bauer has taught art history to college students in settings ranging from Dartmouth College to the Maine State Prison.

For a complete description of all classes offered this Winter Term and for complete instructions for registration visit CSC online at www.coastalseniorcollege.org, or pick up our printed CSC winter catalog, available at many local businesses and libraries throughout Lincoln and Knox counties. To register by phone call 207-596-6906. Each class is $35.00. CSC scholarships are available for one course per term, with a maximum of two per academic year. We hope to see you in class!

Written by Cathy Jewitt, Marketing and Publicity Co-chair

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →