Community

The Botanical Explorer

By Lee Cataldo
Posted Sept. 28, 2016, at 4:17 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Topsham Public Library, Foreside Road, Topsham, Maine

Joseph Simcox, a food plant ecologist and ethnobotanist, will speak on October 25, 2016 at 5:30 p.m. at the Topsham Public Library about his global travels focusing on underutilitzed crops and wild species. His Rare Vegetable Seed Consortium’s aim is to establish collections of lesser known and rare food plants and protect them through active growing in family gardens. His talk is sponsored by the Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust and is free and open to the public. Please RSVP to help us plan. www.btlt.org/botanical-explorer.

