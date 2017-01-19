Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us

Maine author, Anne Britting Oleson will speak about her new novel, The Book of the Mandolin Player, at the Southwest Harbor Public Library, Saturday afternoon, February 4, 2:00.

Oleson’s book tells the story of life in a small Maine town where everyone is related by blood or by marriage, where everyone knows everything there is to know about everyone else, and where there is no anonymity. Or so it seems that way to Meg Cross who lives in an old farmhouse on the side of a mountain. It’s easy to fall in line with her family’s expectations, but easy, too, to resent them. She feels there is so much more to life. When tragedy strikes, Meg finds herself forced to re-examine all she formerly found important, and in the process, comes to realize that, though it might chafe, there is strength to be drawn from the place she comes from, and the people to whom she is truly known. This is a beautifully written book of family, love, and loss.

Oleson is a Pushcart Prize nominated writer. She has published two poetry chapbooks, The Church of Saint Materiana and The Beauty of It; her third, Counting the Days, will be available soon. Dovecote, her second novel, will be published in September. Like her character Meg, she lives on the side of a mountain in central Maine.

There will be books for sale and signing. For more information, call the Library at 244-7065.

