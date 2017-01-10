“The BFG” Showing at Steuben Library

Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Henry D. Moore Library, 22 Village Road, P. O. Box 127, Steuben, Maine For more information: 2075467301; moorelibrary.org

Join us at the Henry D. Moore Library and Community Center in Steuben on Friday, January 13th at 6pm for our first movie of the new year – “The BFG.” Ten-year-old Sophie is in for the adventure of a lifetime when she meets the Big Friendly Giant . Naturally scared at first, the young girl soon realizes that the 24-foot behemoth is actually quite gentle and charming. As their friendship grows, Sophie’s presence attracts the unwanted attention of Bloodbottler, Fleshlumpeater and other giants. After traveling to London, Sophie and the BFG must convince Queen Victoria to help them get rid of all the bad giants once and for all. As always, admission to the movie is free and refreshments are sold by donation. www.moorelibrary.org

