The Belfast Garden Club Needs You!

The 2017 Green Thumb Plant Sale at Belfast Boathouse is set for Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to noon. Here's a customer at last year's sale.
By BelfastGardenClub
Posted April 20, 2017, at 4:33 p.m.

Saturday, May 20, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Belfast Boathouse, 34 Commercial Street, Belfast, Maine

For more information: 207-703-9057; BelfastGardenClub.org

The nonprofit Belfast Garden Club asks that you think of its upcoming 2017 Green Thumb Plant Sale as you stroll your grounds to see what winter hath wrought and what spring will bring. Divided perennials are very welcome. Seedlings, too! And maybe now’s the time to re-home that garden geegaw or that read-already plant book.

The 2017 Green Thumb Plant Sale will be held Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Belfast Boathouse. If you can donate in the next few weeks, please give sale coordinator Bonnie Irwin a call at 703-9057 or email her at bonnie.m.irwin@gmail.com. Your contributions help the club do its part to keep Belfast beautiful with 12 public gardens. Learn more about the club at BelfastGardenClub.org.

