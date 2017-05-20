The Bay School Singers at the Blue Hill Public Library

Friday, June 2, 2017 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine
For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net
Bay School students from the upper grades, led by Meg Chittenden, will sing folk songs from around the world in an hour-long concert in the main reading room at the Blue Hill Public Library on Friday, June 2, at 5:00. The public is invited to come be uplifted by the joyful voices of children singing together in harmony! For more information contact the library at 374-5515.
