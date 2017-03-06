The Bangor YMCA Receives $25k Grant in Partnership with National Monument

Bangor, ME – February 27, 2017 – The Bangor YMCA has received an Active Trails grant for $25,000 in partnership with the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument to fund the Katahdin Region Active Trails Program. This program, run by the YMCA staff and supported by the National Monument Staff, will allow Bangor YMCA members and the local community the opportunity to experience the state’s new national monument.

While this program will benefit all members of the YMCA family, it will focus on two populations at the outset. The Second Wind program, a YMCA initiative that gives older adults the opportunity to participate in physical and social activities in a fun, safe, and friendly environment will experience the inaugural trip to cross country ski and snowshoe on the monument’s groomed trail system. As the program progresses, there will be trips for the Y’s youth service groups, camps, and childcare programs.

Throughout the year, The Bangor YMCA’s experienced outdoor adventure guides will lead six shorter trips highlighting the area’s resources in every season. There will also be service and volunteer trips, excursions to events in the Katahdin region, and several extended expeditions on the park’s hiking and biking trails and waterways.

This program will increase access and awareness of these national lands by removing many of the financial and logistical barriers that can hinder participation by many individuals. Trips and excursions will be offered at no cost to members and at little cost to the greater public. The YMCA will provide gear and transportation necessary for everyone to experience their national monument.

“We are so lucky to have this opportunity for the Bangor Region,” says Diane Dickerson, CEO of The Bangor YMCA. “Thanks to this grant, we are able to help seniors be active outdoors as well as give youth the chance to visit the Katahdin region.”

The Katahdin Region Active Trails Program is one of 21 national park programs selected to receive a 2017 grant from the National Park Foundation, the official charity of America’s national parks.

Now entering its ninth successful year, the multi-faceted Active Trails program enriches national parks; strengthens relationships among parks, community members and organizations; and supports individual growth and well-being.

“National parks offer great spaces to build community. Whether it is admiring a dark night sky, walking in the footsteps of your ancestors, or taking part in a fun outdoor challenge, our Active Trails grants make it possible for people from all backgrounds to engage in activities that bring us together in national parks,” said Susan Newton, senior vice president of grants & programs at the National Park Foundation.

“As the National Park Service enters its second century of service, connecting more people to parks, trails, and heritage areas builds on the success of our centennial and prepares us for the 50th anniversary of the National Trails System in 2018,” said Rita Hennessy, the National Park Service National Trails System program manager. “These grants will encourage new generations of visitors to build their own connections to America’s remarkable places, where they can be active and inspired.”

For more information about organized trips by The Bangor YMCA to the National Monument, contact John Quinn, Adventure Program Manager, at jquinn@bangorY.org.

The Bangor YMCA joins The National Park Foundation and the National Park Service in thanking The Coca-Cola Company and The Coca-Cola Foundation for their generous support of the Active Trails program.

