The Bangor YMCA hosts One Light, Many Candles

Audrey Co | BDN
By Audrey Co
Posted May 31, 2017, at 1:12 a.m.

Saturday, June 17, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Gracie Theatre, 1 College Circle, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-941-2808; bangory.org/one-light-many-candles/

Continue The Bangor YMCA’s 150th anniversary celebration and don’t miss this very special evening of inspiration, joy, and song!

ONE LIGHT, MANY CANDLES is a Multifaith Program in word and song presented by Reverend Betty Stookey and award winning singer/composer Noel Paul Stookey. This special event focuses on LOVE as the common thread to many different faiths and focuses on creating a global spiritual community. It will be a night you will never forget!

Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at BangorYMCA.org, at the Y on 17 Second Street in Bangor, or call 941-2808. Proceeds go towards The Bangor YMCA.

A note from Diane Dickerson, CEO of The Bangor YMCA: “I attended One Light, Many Candles two years ago, and it is an evening I will cherish forever. I cried, I laughed, felt inspired, touched, and truly enlightened. We are so blessed to have Betty and Noel bring this special evening to Bangor. You don’t want to miss this. It will be a night you won’t forget.”

For more information about One Light, Many Candles, visit http://www.onelightmanycandles.org/

