The Bangor YMCA Gives Kids Opportunity to Attend Camp Jordan for Free!

The Bangor YMCA Wilderness Center at Camp Jordan has been the summer home for children for 109 years, helping campers build their self-confidence, develop their leadership skills, build lifetime friendships, and enjoy a bully-free environment where kids feel safe and free to be themselves. This year, The Bangor YMCA wants to help more kids have the opportunity to experience something that many campers and counselors describe as “Camp Jordan Magic”.

The Bangor YMCA Wilderness Center at Camp Jordan offers many programs through the summer, serving kids from ages 8 to 17. Check out Sleep Away Camp, Adventure Seekers, Leaders School, Sailing Camp, and Open Water Swim Camp to see which one is the perfect fit for your child.

New this year, campers can earn a week of camp for FREE by referring new campers. For every NEW CAMPER a camper refers, they will receive $100 off their registration fee. If they refer 2 new campers, they receive $200 off; 3 new campers, they get $300 off; and so on! The only restriction to this amazing Refer A Friend program is that campers can only receive a maximum of $600 off their registration fee, which covers the cost of our one-week programs.

Are you a Camp Jordan Alumni? In addition to the Refer A Friend Program, campers can also receive an additional $100 off if their parent or grandparent is an alum and sends in a fond memory of their time at Camp Jordan.

“The impact our Camp Jordan programs have on a child’s life is unforgettable,” says Diane Dickerson, CEO of The Bangor YMCA. “Within a week, we’ve seen campers start off as shy and uncertain because they’ve been bullied their entire life, but at the end of the week, we see them diving into different activities without hesitation and leaving camp telling their parents that they met kids who are just like them. The change in a child’s life one week at Camp Jordan can make is incredible and we want to help every child have this opportunity.”

This summer, there will also be a new face at The Bangor YMCA Wilderness Center at Camp Jordan. Dave Palmer has been named the Acting Camp Jordan Director, bringing more than 40 years of Camp experience to the Y and leading a passionate and dynamic team with Jayci Fournier as the Assistant Camp Jordan Director and John Quinn as the Adventure Seekers Director.

We don’t want finances to be the barrier between a child and a life-changing camp experience. Scholarships are available for eligible kids. Scholarship applications must be submitted by May 20, so don’t hesitate to swing by the Bangor Y for an application, or download one from our website.

THE BANGOR YMCA

17 Second Street, Bangor ME 04401

P 207 941 2808 F 207 941 2812 www.BangorY.org

To register for The Bangor YMCA Wilderness Center at Camp Jordan’s Sleep Away Camp, Adventure Seekers programs, Leaders School, Sailing Camp, or Open Water Swim Camp, visit CampJordan.org or call 207-944- 4532 for more information. Spots are limited!

