THE BAM is the Latest Ingredient in Jeff Solari’s Sports Chowdah Newsletter

Reggie “The Bam” Bamford is the newest member of the Sports Chowdah team. The Bam will contribute a blog to Jeff Solari’s weekly sports e mail produced by Rock Lobster Media LLC.

The Bam is an avid high school, and college sports fan. He is from MDI and spent much of his life in the Bangor area before moving to Texas and Oklahoma to be closer to BIG XII Sports. However he still bleeds U Maine blue from afar.

His Fourth and Goal with The Bam segment was a hit on The Shootaround with Jeff Solari which aired on WZON Radio in Bangor from 2004-2010.

“I’m wicked excited to have the one and only Bam join our growing team of local sports bloggers,” says Jeff Solari, owner of the Sports Chowdah and Rock Lobster Media.

“The Bam has huge sports passion and knowledge. He is overly opinionated and not afraid to offend people. He’ll bring s a ton of fun to the newsletter.”

The Bam joins Steve Mckay, Toby Nelson, Brian Sullivan, Lee Goldberg, Laura Reed and comedian Krazy Jake as weekly contributors.

The Sports Chowdah newsletter does not report scores, but does have plenty of opinions, debates, blogs, humor, contests, polls and more!

SIGN UP FOR FREE AT: www.jeffsolari.com

Everyone who signs up in is eligible to win Sea Dogs tickets, Dorr Lobster gift cards, cash and more!

For more information e mail: jeffsolari@sbcglobal.net

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →