The Bacon Tree Presents The2Guys – Friday January 20th

Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: The Bacon Tree, 279 S. Main St. , Winterport, ME For more information: 207-223-4313; thebacontree.com

We’ve had soooo many people (at least 4) ask us, “when the2guys are going to return to TBT in Winterport?”

Well … it’s official … the2guys (Richard Silver – Mandolin Maven and Hal Meyers – Banjo Balladeer) are appearing at THE BACON TREE … this Friday January 20th – playing from 6:00 to 9:00pm

(Please call for reservations – seriously it fills up quickly)

Oh yeah, fantastic food, an amazingly wonderful staff, Leslie and David “bringin’ it” – need I say more …

… and the2guys will be playing music, singing, laughing, taking requests, having a sing-a-long-ish thing (if you want) … and possibly a guest singer!!!!! (YAY) … and if time permits possibly some sleight of hand – prestidigitation

See you this Friday – January 20th …

