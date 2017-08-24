The BACON TREE in Winterport presents THE2GUYs – Friday August 25th

Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: The Bacon Tree, 279 S. Main St., Winterport, Maine
For more information: 207-223-4313; facebook.com/thebacontree/
Holy cow – the2guys are playing The BACON TREE in Winterport this Friday – August 25th … 6 to 9.
… if you’ve never been there it is absolutely wonderful, the cuisine is INCREDIBLE, the staff is AMAZING … and the entertainment is pretty goodish.
We’ll be singing, sing-a-longing, laughing, drinking … and if time permits – magic-ing too. Oh yes … serious sleight of hand in front of your very eyes. So … make sure you bring your very eyes.
Therefore See you tomorrow – FRIDAY the 25th at the BACON TREE in Winterport … 279 S. Main St., Winterport, ME – 207-223-4313
(I highly recommend you call for reservations)
………… oh yeah!
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →