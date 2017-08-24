Community

The BACON TREE in Winterport presents THE2GUYs – Friday August 25th

BanjoGuy | BDN
By BanjoGuy,
Posted Aug. 24, 2017, at 8:58 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: The Bacon Tree, 279 S. Main St., Winterport, Maine

For more information: 207-223-4313; facebook.com/thebacontree/

Holy cow – the2guys are playing The BACON TREE in Winterport this Friday – August 25th … 6 to 9.

… if you’ve never been there it is absolutely wonderful, the cuisine is INCREDIBLE, the staff is AMAZING … and the entertainment is pretty goodish.

We’ll be singing, sing-a-longing, laughing, drinking … and if time permits – magic-ing too. Oh yes … serious sleight of hand in front of your very eyes. So … make sure you bring your very eyes.

Therefore See you tomorrow – FRIDAY the 25th at the BACON TREE in Winterport … 279 S. Main St., Winterport, ME – 207-223-4313

(I highly recommend you call for reservations)

………… oh yeah!

