The Bacon Tree in Winterport featuring the 2 Guys – Friday July 7, 2017

BanjoGuy | BDN
By BanjoGuy,
Posted July 05, 2017, at 12:12 p.m.

Friday, July 7, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: The Ba, 279 S. Main St, Winterport, ME

For more information: 207-223-4313 ; facebook.com/thebacontree/

The day is quickly approaching – this Friday July 7, 2017 from 6pm to 9pm …

……eh-yup, you guessed it … the2guys are performing at the one and only Bacon Tree in Winterport, ME (279 S. Main st … to be semi-precise-ish) … tel: 207-223-4313 for reservations.

THE BACON TREE + the2guys = amazing food, wonderful beverages and an evening of fantastical entertainment. (Just sayin’).

And for those of you who don’t know – the2guys be: Hal Meyers the banjo balladeer and Richard Silver the mandolin maven.

See you there … especially you, and you know who you are.

