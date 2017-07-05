The Bacon Tree in Winterport featuring the 2 Guys – Friday July 7, 2017

Friday, July 7, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: The Ba, 279 S. Main St, Winterport, ME
For more information: 207-223-4313 ; facebook.com/thebacontree/
The day is quickly approaching – this Friday July 7, 2017 from 6pm to 9pm …
……eh-yup, you guessed it … the2guys are performing at the one and only Bacon Tree in Winterport, ME (279 S. Main st … to be semi-precise-ish) … tel: 207-223-4313 for reservations.
THE BACON TREE + the2guys = amazing food, wonderful beverages and an evening of fantastical entertainment. (Just sayin’).
And for those of you who don’t know – the2guys be: Hal Meyers the banjo balladeer and Richard Silver the mandolin maven.
See you there … especially you, and you know who you are.
