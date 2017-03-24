Community

The Bacon Tree and The2Guys – Saturday March 25th – 6-9pm

The2Guys - Hal Meyers & Richard Silver - LIVE Acoustic Music
BanjoGuy | BDN
By BanjoGuy,
Posted March 24, 2017, at 6:40 p.m.

Saturday, March 25, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: The Bacon Tree, 279 S. Main St, Winterport, ME

For more information: 207-223-4313; facebook.com/thebacontree/

Oh yeah ……………… I’m chomping at the bit

This Saturday – March 25th – from 6pm to 9pm the2guys (moi – the Maine Banjo Balladeer and Richard Silver the Mandolin maven/guitar guru) will be performing our very special brand of music at the one and only

BACON TREE – in Winterport, Maine …

… bring it on, but please call for reservations … 207-223-4313

(seriously, you will need to call)

For those of you who have not been to the Bacon Tree – the food is incredible, the staff is amazing and your hosts and chefs – Leslie and David – will take your breath away with their phenomenal cuisine and terrific beverage selection.

… and I must say that – we – the2guys will delight you musically, tickle your funny bone, have you singing along (in two part harmony) … and if time permits I will dazzle you with some prestidigitation (ok – tricks)!

