The Astrological Play: A Two-Day Workshop with Allice Haidden

Sunday, March 26, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Maine Jung Center, 183 Park Row, Brunswick, Maine
For more information: 207-729-0300; mainejungcenter.org
Saturday, March 25: 9 am to 4 pm
Sunday, March 26: 10 am to 3 pm
If you love to immerse yourself in the mysteries of the cosmos, and are not afraid to experience the Astrological realities up close and personal in your own heart and mind, this two-day Astrological Play could be right for you.
Prepare to be amazed by the synchronicity, the delight, the challenge of embodying a Planet and participating in the unique community of an Astrological chart. There is much to learn and much to share in this process.
No prior Astrological experience is required.
Allice Haidden enjoys her practice as a soul-centered astrologer working with individuals and couples. Her style is simple, relying on imagery and stories. She moved to Maine with her young family in 1979 and now sees clients in a farmhouse on the edge of Portland. Allice also thoroughly enjoys teaching, but after about five years she felt bored with the standard way of teaching astrology. The Astrological Play allows her to hold a space for each participant to experience the archetypal energies of the planets, the signs and the houses in a very direct and profound way. She has led 18 twelve-week groups of Astrological Players, and has also enjoyed presenting a two-day process several years ago at the Jung Center
