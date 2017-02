Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/the-artist-in-the-garden/

Noted Thomaston watercolorist Susan VanCampen speaks about her stunning paintings, inspired by her own flower gardens. Co-Sponsored by the Camden Garden Club as part of its 2017 Winter Horticulture series.

