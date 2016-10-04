The Artful Hand, 2016 MAEA Art Educators Exhibition

Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 10, 2016 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 14, 2016 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Maine College of Art, 522 Congress St., Portland, Maine
For more information: 2070775-3052; meca.edu
Features artwork from Maine art teachers in a variety mediums.
MECA Long Hallway Gallery, first floor
