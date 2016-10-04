The Artful Hand, 2016 MAEA Art Educators Exhibition

By Nancy Walker
Posted Oct. 04, 2016, at 4:01 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 10, 2016 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 14, 2016 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Maine College of Art, 522 Congress St., Portland, Maine

For more information: 2070775-3052; meca.edu

Features artwork from Maine art teachers in a variety mediums.

Story continues below advertisement.

MECA Long Hallway Gallery, first floor

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Port Clyde lobster boat sunk for the third time since AugustPort Clyde lobster boat sunk for the third time since August
  2. Longtime Bangor paramedic dies after scooter hit by carLongtime Bangor paramedic dies after scooter hit by car
  3. Some Katahdin region businesses see uptick from monument visitorsSome Katahdin region businesses see uptick from monument visitors
  4. Cabela’s to be bought by Bass Pro Shops for $5.5 billionCabela’s to be bought by Bass Pro Shops for $5.5 billion
  5. Millinocket police: Man suffers cut or stab wounds to throat, face

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Education