Sunday, May 28, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Harlow Gallery, 160 Water St, Hallowell, Maine
For more information: 207-622-3813; facebook.com/events/277658422662468??ti=ia
Harlow Gallery presents The Art of Harvest – It’s Botanical, Baby!, a workshop led by Heather Rose on Sunday, May 28, from 2-4pm. Tuition is $25 Members/$30 non-members plus a $10 materials fee. This workshop is open to anyone ages 10 and up, children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
Create a work of art that you eat! Discover how a handful of harvest is made of so much more than what meets the mouth. Gain knowledge about a wide variety of botanical beauties throughout the seasons, harvested fresh from local farms and gardens, then brought to us at Harlow Gallery. Arrange an artful bouquet each class to marvel at, reflect about and take your home to devour! Diverse colors, shapes and flavors will awaken the senses and connect us with creativity, nourishment and possibility. Naturally, It’s Botanical, Baby!
